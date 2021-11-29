FRAMINGHAM — The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is hosting two webinars next week for non-profits and government agencies in Massachusetts to provide information on how they may be eligible to recoup costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinars will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Information on how to register for the sessions can be found at: https://bit.ly/MEMAwebinars. For those unable to attend the webinars, recordings of the briefings will also be available on MEMA’s website.
Since the COVID-19 Federal Disaster Declaration for Massachusetts was announced on March 28, 2020, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has made changes to its public assistance program related to COVID-19. Those changes have expanded the types of eligible costs for reimbursement, which organizations can participate, and the period of time for covered expenses.
FEMA Public Assistance is available to reimburse 100 percent of all eligible COVID-19 response expenses from Jan. 21, 2020, to April 1, 2022. Applicants that can receive this funding include local and state government agencies and the institutions that have a current 501(c)(3) IRS Ruling Letter, including, but not limited to: museums; zoos; houses of worship; assisted living facilities; and community centers.
The types of eligible costs include: Personal Protection Equipment, the purchase and distribution of face masks, including cloth face coverings; the cleaning and disinfection of facilities, necessary supplies and equipment that exceed regularly budgeted costs and meet CDC guidelines; and COVID-19 diagnostic testing.
Eligible costs also include: Screening and temperature scanning, hand-held temperature measuring devices or temperature screening equipment; temporary physical barriers, plexiglass, screens, and dividers; and signage, communications to provide warnings about COVID-19 risks and support social distancing, such as floor decals.
Project applications for the FEMA Public Assistance Program are submitted to FEMA from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, which coordinates the process and provides assistance to eligible applicants.