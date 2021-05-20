The average national gas price is expected to be slightly under $3 per gallon on Memorial Day, but it will still reach a seven-year high for that date, according to a survey done by GasBuddy.
GasBuddy expects the national gas price to be $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day, the highest since it reached $3.66 on the holiday in 2014.
On Thursday the average national gas price was $3.04, while the Berkshire County price was $2.93, two cents above the state average, according to AAA Northeast.
Fifty seven percent of Americans say they plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up from 31 percent last year, according to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey. But 46 percent of those surveyed say that high gas prices are directly impacting their travel plans compared to only 4 percent in 2020.
Many people (39 percent) are planning to take long distance trips in their cars to avoid flying, driving up to 500 miles.
GasBuddy’s Summer Travel Survey was completed by 2,553 GasBuddy members between May and May 5. Summer travel is defined as the period between May 31 and Sept. 6.