Middlefield: Middlefield Fair open Aug. 11-13

The Middlefield Fair will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11 to 13, at the Middlefield Fair Grounds, 7 Bell Road.
Highlights include the Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pulls, oxen pulls, book signings, children’s activities, petting zoo, Bubba's Snakes and Reptiles, live performances, local vendors, food, and a car, truck and tractor show.
The Exhibit Hall will feature contest winners in crafts, cooking, arts, and produce, and the Museum contains collections of antique farming and cooking tools.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit middlefieldfair.org for the full schedule.