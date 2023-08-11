<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Middlefield: Middlefield Fair open Aug. 11-13

The Middlefield Fair will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11 to 13, at the Middlefield Fair Grounds, 7 Bell Road.

Highlights include the Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pulls, oxen pulls, book signings, children’s activities, petting zoo, Bubba's Snakes and Reptiles, live performances, local vendors, food, and a car, truck and tractor show.

The Exhibit Hall will feature contest winners in crafts, cooking, arts, and produce, and the Museum contains collections of antique farming and cooking tools.

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit middlefieldfair.org for the full schedule.

 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

