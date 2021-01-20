PITTSFIELD — Mildred Elley Pittsfield is accepting applications for the Building Business in the Berkshires Scholarship.
Two eligible incoming students enrolling in Mildred Elley’s business technologies specialist program for the upcoming spring term will receive a full scholarship. Five incoming business students will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward an unfunded balance.
Applications must be submitted to Mildred Elley by 5 p.m. Monday. Applications will be reviewed by a scholarship selection committee made up of representatives from Mildred Elley.
Information/application requirements: tinyurl.com/y4hmdzrv. Questions: Matt Martin, director of admissions, 413-397-2930.