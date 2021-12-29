PITTSFIELD — Mildred Elley Pittsfield will award two full and three partial financial scholarships to individuals who wish to enroll in the practical nurse or clinical medical assisting certificate programs at the Pittsfield campus for the Jan. 24 enrollment date.
Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 14. They can be dropped off at the Mildred Elley campus at 100 West St. in Pittsfield.
Questions/information: Matthew Martin, director of admissions, mmartin@mildred-elley.edu, 413-442-0333.