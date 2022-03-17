Minck joins BFAIR as quality assurance facilitator and human rights coordinator

NORTH ADAMS — Tami Minck has joined Berkshire Family & Individual Resources as quality assurance facilitator and human rights coordinator.
Minck most recently served as the director of data analytics and quality enhancement for Seven Hills Foundation in Worcester. She started her career as a direct support professional working in a residential program in Rhode Island and has since worked in a variety of roles, including as a residential director and as a program coordinator.
She has previously served on human rights committees and as the volunteer chairperson of an HRC for a provider agency in Rhode Island for many years. Minck holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Rhode Island and a master of science degree in data analytics from Southern New Hampshire University.