NORTH ADAMS — Tami Minck has been promoted to director of quality assurance from quality facilitator and human rights coordinator at Berkshire Family and Individual Resources.
Her primary responsibility is to ensure the delivery of quality support and services, ensuring regulations are met and that all programs are adhering to CARF/DDS standards. She also manages all aspects of the Home and Community Services Information System.
Minck has over 20 years' experience in the human service field. She holds a master of science degree in data analytics from Southern New Hampshire University.