Miraval Berkshires to offer guests motor coach transportation to and from NYC

Miraval Berkshires Photo

One of the four new cottages added to the former Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort by Miraval Berkshires. Miraval has partnered with a motor coach company to offer guests two-way transportation between Lenox and New York City.

 PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY JAMES BAGRIE — MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES RESORT

LENOX — Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa has partnered with Hampton Jitney, a luxury motor coach bus company from New York, to provide round-trip transportation for up to 30 guests per trip from New York City to the resort.

The Jitney will run to and from Lenox and New York on Thursdays and Sundays between Aug. 4 and Oct. 9. Hampton Jitney transportation is included in the stay when guests visit Miraval Berkshires midweek. Pickup and dropoff will be at the front entrance of Park Hyatt in New York.

Information: tinyurl.com/mr426ua4.

