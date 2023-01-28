Miss Hall’s names Aaron Gordon business administrator

PITTSFIELD — Aaron Gordon, of Lenox, has been named director of finance and operations at Miss Hall’s School.
He will work with senior administrators and the school’s board of trustees to ensure fiscally responsible and mission-aligned decision-making.
His role will include overseeing all financial and operating functions, including budgeting, financial reporting, monitoring investment accounts, and campus services.
Gordon has extensive experience in nonprofit finance, higher education administration, strategic planning, student and residential life, and operations, having most recently served as director of student administrative affairs, strategy and planning at Williams College.
He joined Williams in 2005 as assistant director of campus life-residential programs. In 2011, he was named director of divisional business affairs. Gordon served in that role until June 2020, when the division merged with the division of the dean of the college.
A graduate of Franklin and Marshall College with a bachelor's degree in classical archaeology and ancient history, Gordon also holds an MBA from Clarkson University Graduate School.