Pittsfield's Mission, a tapas bar and live music venue on North Street, announces it will close Oct. 31

Mission, the Pittsfield tapas bar that regularly brought live music to its North Street venue, will close its doors on Oct. 31 for the last time.
The wine and tapas bar, located at 438 North St., announced on social media that it would be closing at the end of the month. The posts went on to thank patrons and staff, as well as musicians who have played there, noting that “we will always remember the rich legacy of live music you left behind in the window as we walk by 438 North St.”
The restaurant regularly hosted local jazz musicians, such as Wanda Houston, on Monday nights and at varying times throughout the week.
“Though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we’ve shared are timeless,” the post reads.
Attempts made by The Eagle to reach the restaurant's management were unsuccessful Sunday afternoon.
The restaurant has been owned by Mill Town Capital since 2021 but has been in operation since the early 2000s. It closed temporarily from December 2020 to May 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was reopened subsequently.