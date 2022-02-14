BOSTON — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center recently opened the application process for its 2022 Internship Challenge, High School Apprenticeship Challenge and Data Science Internship Program.
The Internship Challenge creates hundreds of new internship opportunities each year for college students interested in pursuing careers in the industry. Undergraduates and master’s degree students studying or living in the state, as well as students enrolled at historically Black colleges and universities, are eligible to apply.
The High School Apprenticeship Challenge facilitates and finances paid internships for underrepresented and economically disadvantaged high school students throughout Massachusetts. Students must attend eligible high schools and be 16 years or older to qualify.
The Data Science Internship Program focuses on enhancing the availability of advanced analytics/data science talent in the life sciences. The program creates new internship opportunities for qualified candidates at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels by enabling research institutions and small life sciences companies to hire paid interns for up to six months.
Information: masslifesciences.com.