WALTHAM — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center has launched the third round of its Angel Investor Tax Credit program to encourage investment in early-stage life science companies throughout the commonwealth.
The deadline to apply is noon Jan. 5 for submission of applications for qualifying investments made during the period between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
The program provides a taxpayer investor a credit of 20 percent of the qualifying investment, or 30 percent if the business is located in a gateway municipality, in a business that has no more than $500,000 in gross revenues in the year prior to eligibility.
MLSC staff will be providing in-person and virtual informational sessions. More information on when will be announced at a later date. Information: masslifesciences.com.