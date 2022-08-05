MLSC Photo

Kenn Turner, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, speaks at Lever Inc.'s Innovation Summit last October. The MLSC has launched the third round of its Angel Investor Tax Credit program 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

WALTHAM — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center has launched the third round of its Angel Investor Tax Credit program to encourage investment in early-stage life science companies throughout the commonwealth.

The deadline to apply is noon Jan. 5 for submission of applications for qualifying investments made during the period between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

The program provides a taxpayer investor a credit of 20 percent of the qualifying investment, or 30 percent if the business is located in a gateway municipality, in a business that has no more than $500,000 in gross revenues in the year prior to eligibility.

MLSC staff will be providing in-person and virtual informational sessions. More information on when will be announced at a later date. Information: masslifesciences.com.