BOSTON — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center has launched its latest round of funding for its STEM Equipment and Professional Development Grant Program, which is intended to advance and expand life sciences education at economically disadvantaged high schools and middle schools through implementation of project and inquiry-based curriculum.
This year, the center will award grants to schools and curriculum providers for the purpose of professional teacher development and the purchase of equipment, materials, supplies and technology needed to support new or expanded curricula.
Applicants can request grant funding of up to $200,000 (up to $100,000 per high school and up to $50,000 per middle school) for capital expenses and up to $40,000 (up to $20,000 per school) for professional development. The deadline for submitting applications is March 31.
Information: masslifesciences.com.