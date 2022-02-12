PITTSFIELD — Isabella French has been named health care coordinator at Molari Employment and Healthcare Services.
In this role, French will work as a member of the HealthCare Services team that provides personal care attendants, homemakers and companions who enable Berkshire County elders and people with disabilities to remain in their homes.
French also will work with area families in need of private home care and with long-term care facilities to supply supplemental staffing. French most recently worked in direct patient care and administrative support roles with area health care facilities.