PITTSFIELD — Norberto Dominguez, who works for Molari Employment and Healthcare Services in Pittsfield, was nominated by his employer for this year’s Massachusetts Staffing Association’s Staffing Employee of the Year Award. Dominguez and his fellow nominees were honored when this year’s winner was recognized Nov. 10, at a virtual awards ceremony.
Dominguez has been employed at Molari since 2012.
The annual award seeks to highlight the stories of employees who work for staffing agencies throughout Massachusetts who exemplify the American Staffing Association’s “Five Key Messages of Temporary Employment — Jobs, Flexibility, Bridge, Choice, Training.”
Molari was founded in 1983, and this is the first time the agency had nominated an employee for this award.