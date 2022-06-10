GREAT BARRINGTON — Maya Velasco, a recent graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School, is one of five 2022 recipients of the Barbara J. Sinnott Student of Integrity Scholarship, which is awarded by the Better Business Bureau of Central New England’s Consumer Education Foundation to young students and leaders.
Each of the awardees was selected for demonstrating a commitment to ethics and other values in line with the mission of the Better Business Bureau, such as trustworthiness and leading with integrity. The scholarship provides each of the five students with a $1,000 scholarship to be used for the expenses associated with the costs of attending college.