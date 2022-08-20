<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Moore appointed executive VP/CFO at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Harry "Chip" Moore

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PITTSFIELD COOPERATIVE BANK

PITTSFIELD — Harry "Chip" Moore has been promoted to executive vice president/chief financial officer at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.

In this role, Moore will lead the bank’s finance organization and financial activities; including accounting and controllership, financial planning and treasury. He will be located at the bank's headquarters at 70 South St.

Moore joined the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank as vice president/controller in 2012. During his tenure, he's helped the bank in driving strategic and structural change amidst significant market disruption, including executing a substantial restructure plan and reshaping the bank’s portfolio. Prior to joining The Co-op, Moore served in various senior capacities with several financial institutions including Greylock Federal Credit Union and Adams Community Bank.

A Pittsfield, resident, Moore is a member of the Berkshire Community College's board of trustees. 

