Moore appointed executive VP/CFO at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

PITTSFIELD — Harry "Chip" Moore has been promoted to executive vice president/chief financial officer at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.
In this role, Moore will lead the bank’s finance organization and financial activities; including accounting and controllership, financial planning and treasury. He will be located at the bank's headquarters at 70 South St.
Moore joined the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank as vice president/controller in 2012. During his tenure, he's helped the bank in driving strategic and structural change amidst significant market disruption, including executing a substantial restructure plan and reshaping the bank’s portfolio. Prior to joining The Co-op, Moore served in various senior capacities with several financial institutions including Greylock Federal Credit Union and Adams Community Bank.
A Pittsfield, resident, Moore is a member of the Berkshire Community College's board of trustees.