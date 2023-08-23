PITTSFIELD — Planning to travel on Labor Day weekend? Expect plenty of company.
Reservations for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises are all up from last year, according to AAA booking data. Domestic bookings have increased by 4 percent, while international bookings are up 44 percent.
Locally, AAA Northeast has found that 85 percent of its members plan to travel by car next weekend (AAA Northeast consists of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island). The largest percentage are expected to travel between 50 and 200 miles to their destinations. The most popular items on the agenda include visits to friends and family, local attractions and the beach, the latter being a popular spot because Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer.
But a survey of Massachusetts and Rhode Island travelers has also found that some residents won't be traveling this year because many students will have already gone back to school.
Gas prices are expected to be similar to last year. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.78 on Labor Day 2002. As of Aug. 21, the national average was slightly higher at $3.86 (AAA releases its weekly local, state and national gas price reports on Mondays).
As of this week, the average price of gas in Berkshire County was $3.76 and the average state price $3.77. Those prices are 33 and 40 cents less than at this time last year, respectively.
Gas prices spiked this summer in July due to tight supply and the high cost of oil, but have leveled off this month. This week's average gas prices in the Berkshires and the state were unchanged from the week before. AAA believes that barring a major storm in the Gulf of Mexico, gas prices should remain steady, and could go down, heading into the Labor Day weekend.
The worst time to be on the roads heading into next weekend is expected to be between 2 and 6 p.m. on Thursday when traffic will be the heaviest, according to NRIX, which is a global provider of transportation data and insights. Friday is expected to have higher than normal traffic volume between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
The most popular travel destinations in the U.S. next weekend include the Pacific Northwest, major cities like New York and Denver, and familiar tourist hotspots like Orlando, Fla. and Las Vegas, according to AAA. Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, Alaska, and Las Vegas are the top five destinations. Internationally, Europe and Canada are the most popular. The top five international destinations heading into next weekend are Vancouver, London, Dublin and Paris, according to AAA booking data. International hotel bookings are up 82 percent from 2022 while international cruise bookings have jumped 44 percent. Domestic cruise bookings are up 19 percent over last year with ports in Florida being the most popular destinations.