BENNINGTON, Vt. — Pierre Morin, the director of dental services for correctional facilities in Vermont, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Dentistry. He holds a dental degree from the University of Montreal.
Morin went on to study dental surgery, esthetic dentistry, endodontics and pedo-orthodontics at various institutions in the United States and Canada, including McGill University in Montreal, The Pankey Institute in Florida and Boston University.
Also, Morin has operated private practices in Gatineau, in Quebec, and from 2018 to 2020 in Bennington.