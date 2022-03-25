Morrison joins consumer lending team

PITTSFIELD — Stephen Morrison has been hired as a senior mortgage loan officer for Berkshire Bank’s consumer lending team. In this role, he will help build deeper community connections in the Eastern Massachusetts market and originate more mortgage loans.
Morrison has over 20 years of industry experience. He most recently served as a physician loan specialist/medical professional mortgage loan officer at TD Bank. Prior to that role, Morrison served as vice president residential lending at Webster Bank and held positions in residential lending at Cambridge Trust Company, Citizens, and Bank of America among others.
A graduate of Northeastern University, Morrison was recognized as top producer in mortgage sales at Citizens Bank in 2012 and 2013.