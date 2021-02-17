BOSTON — A national mortgage servicing company will provide nearly $1 million in relief for Massachusetts residents to settle allegations that it impeded homeowners attempting to obtain loan modifications to avoid foreclosure, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.
In the assurance of discontinuance filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court, Kyanite Services, Inc., the former corporate parent of third-party mortgage servicer Seterus, Inc., will provide $975,000 in relief to approximately 180 Massachusetts borrowers for giving them inaccurate and untimely information regarding their loan modification applications. Seterus is no longer in business.
Consumers with questions or concerns about deceptive or abusive foreclosure and loan servicing practices can call the Attorney General’s consumer hotline at 617-727-8400 or file a complaint with the office.