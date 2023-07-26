Summer is the time of year when motorists normally take the longest road trips. Lots of people take time off at this time of the year, and they often use it to visit places they don't normally go.
But while traveling may be fun, it can also be expensive. Gas prices are much lower than they were at this time last year when the world markets were still reeling from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But filling up isn't cheap and prices vary from state-to-state. So for those on the road this summer beware: According to GasBuddy, road trippers traveling through multiple states can waste over $10 on every fill-up by not paying attention to gas prices.
GasBuddy recently released its list of the 10 bordering U.S. states with the largest difference in gas prices. Fortunately for us in the Northeast, all 10 are located in other parts of the country. Six of the 10 involve states in the western part of the country, and the other four are in the Midwest, all in states that border Illinois.
But even if you plan to fly to one those areas, roaming around in a rental car will cost you, especially for those unfamiliar with the territory because inflation continues to drive up travel costs. According to GasBuddy, 64 percent of Americans are planning to take a road trip this summer.
Here's the list of the 10 highest risk states:
• Arizona to California: price difference, $1.05 per gallon
• Idaho to Washington: $1
• Idaho to Oregon: 67 cents
• Nevada to California: 64 cents
• Oklahoma to Colorado: 64 cents
• Kentucky to Illinois: 58 cents
• Missouri to Illinois: 57 cents
• Kansas to Colorado: 52 cents
• Iowa to Illinois: 49 cents.
• Indiana to Illinois: 48 cents.
Happy motoring.