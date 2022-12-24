MountainOne Bank expands commercial lending team

NORTH ADAMS — Matt Lauro and Heather Row have recently joined the commercial lending team at MountainOne Bank as senior vice president and portfolio manager, respectively.
Lauro, who lives in Pittsfield, is focused on supporting businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Western Massachusetts and has over a decade of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Lally School of Business, serves on the Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust, and is a board member of Berkshire Education & Correction.
Row has over 25 years of experience in financial management, credit analysis, and middle-market commercial and industrial lending.
The commercial lending team is headed by Senior Vice President Richard “Dick” Kelly, who joined the team in 2021. Its other members include Vice President of Commercial Lending Steve Munger; Assistant Vice President Jake Phillips and Jamie Ciepiela, who has over 15 years of banking experience.
In early 2022, MountainOne was recently recognized by Banker & Tradesman as the eighth-fastest growing commercial lender in Massachusetts compared to the same time last year.