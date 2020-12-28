NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne Financial, the mutual holding company for MountainOne Bank, MountainOne Insurance and MountainOne Investments, elected and re-nominated corporators, officers and trustees recently, at a special meeting in lieu of its annual meeting, which took place Sept. 28.
Changes to the bylaws and corporate charter also were approved at the special meeting, which was made available to corporators via a small, socially distant live meeting and a virtual platform.
The new corporators are Brent Filson, head of innovation at Lever; Mary K. Grant, senior administrative fellow for civics and social justice at Bridgewater State University; Ben Sosne, executive director of the Berkshire Innovation Center; and Karen Zink, the retired president of Berkshire Gas.
The bylaw changes will enable MountainOne to modernize how and where its meetings take place.