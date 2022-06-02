MountainOne Financial elects officers at annual meeting

NORTH ADAMS — Mountain One Financial elected corporators, trustees, officers and a slate of corporators to represent the communities that the company serves recently at its annual meeting, which took place at The Norad Mill in North Adams.
Joining MountainOne as new corporators are: Daniel Biggins of Magoun Biggins Funeral Home; Kristy Edmunds and Amelia Wachur of Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art; Kent and Shiobbean Lemme of Berkshire Running Center; Avril Levesque of Lever Inc.; Joshua Mendel of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; local marketing consultant Francesca Olsen; Frederick Puddester, who recently retired from Williams College; and Anna Singleton of the Williamstown Community Chest.
Diana Brooks, of Williamstown, and James Canavan, of Scituate, were elected honorary lifetime corporators in recognition of their service to MountainOne. Kevin Maguire, of Marshfield, was approved as the new vice chair of the board of trustees, succeeding Pamela Art, of Williamstown, who retired from the board. Current officers also were reelected.
MountainOne’s earnings were just over $10 million in 2021, according to Steven Owen, who serves as executive vice president, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and treasurer.