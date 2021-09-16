NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne Insurance, which has offices in North Adams, Pittsfield and Williamstown, has been named a “Top Insurance Employer” by Insurance Business America.
IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program ranks leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and diversity. MountainOne is one of 28 organizations that were recognized in the 25-to-100 employees category for 2021. This is the second time that MountainOne Insurance has been recognized, having also achieved this distinction in 2019.