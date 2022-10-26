<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
MountainOne named 'Top Insurance Employer' by Insurance Business America

MountainOne Photo

MountainOne Insurance's office on South Street in Pittsfield. The firm was recently named one of the country's top insurance employers by Insurance Business America.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MOUNTAINONE INSURANCE

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne Insurance has been named a “Top Insurance Employer” by Insurance Business America.

IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program ranks leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development, and diversity.

It is the third time that MountainOne Insurance has been recognized, having also achieved this distinction in 2019 and 2021.

MountainOne Insurance was one of the 26 organizations recognized in the 26-to-100 employees category for 2022. 

