MountainOne named 'Top Insurance Employer' by Insurance Business America

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne Insurance has been named a “Top Insurance Employer” by Insurance Business America.
IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program ranks leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development, and diversity.
It is the third time that MountainOne Insurance has been recognized, having also achieved this distinction in 2019 and 2021.
MountainOne Insurance was one of the 26 organizations recognized in the 26-to-100 employees category for 2022.