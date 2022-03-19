MountainOne promotes six employees

NORTH ADAMS — Six employees at MountainOne have been promoted to different positions.
Lucille Weare has been appointed to the newly created role of vice president, branch operations liaison officer, where she will be responsible for developing and implementing policy and operational procedures throughout MountainOne’s branch network. She will also manage the operational training for all frontline branch staff, as well as being the community banking liaison with both the deposit operations and IT teams.
Randy Burdick has been promoted to regional community banking officer — Berkshires. In this new role, he will manage MountainOne’s community banking officers in Berkshire County, as well as the overall performance of community banking in the Berkshires as it relates to deposit growth, operational efficiency and community engagement.
Jacob Phillips has joined MountainOne’s commercial lending team after previously serving as the community banking officer at its Williamstown branch. Jake’s initial focus as a new commercial loan officer will be to oversee a portion of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio and support the Berkshire-based commercial lending team of Steve Munger and Dick Kelly.
Erik Ray has been promoted to community banking officer of MountainOne’s flagship office in North Adams. He will be responsible for the management of the North Adams team and will focus on overall customer growth, operations and community engagement in the North Adams market.
Sara Argueta has been promoted to community banking officer in MountainOne’s Williamstown branch. In her new role, Argueta will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Williamstown branch and team members, as well as being a point person for community engagement in the Williamstown market.
Erin Galvin has been promoted to community banking officer in MountainOne’s Quincy office.