MountainOne promotes three in retail banking leadership

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne has launched a new leadership structure for its retail banking operation that includes the promotion of three employees: Lucille Weare, Randy Burdick and Jill Amato.
Weare has been promoted to vice president, branch operations liaison and regional community banking officer. She will be responsible for developing and implementing policy and operational procedures throughout MountainOne’s branch network.
She also manages the operational training for all frontline branch staff, as well as being the community banking liaison with both the deposit operations and IT teams. Weare lives in Quincy with her family.
Burdick has been promoted to vice president, regional community banking officer. His focus will be strategic leadership within community banking, operations management, sales leadership, and human capital management in the Berkshires.
He has been recognized for supporting the strategic growth of his staff, as well as product development and sales management. Burdick has over 17 years of experience in leadership roles in banking. He also serves on the board of Elder Services of the Berkshires. He lives in Cheshire with his family.
Amato has been promoted to senior vice president, marketing and community banking officer. She joined MountainOne in 2018 as senior vice president and marketing office. In this role, Amato has been responsible for the strategy and oversight of all marketing programs and initiatives at MountainOne. She lives in Kingston with her husband and three children.