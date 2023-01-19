M&T Bank foundation donates $25K toward Southwestern Vermont Medical Center project

BENNINGTON, Vt. — The M&T Bank Charitable Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation.
The donation will help fund the agency’s “Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign,” Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s largest project in 30 years.
The funds will help enhance the emergency and cancer care services available to residents regionwide.
The new Kendall Emergency Department and Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will impact care for residents of southern Vermont, northern Berkshire County, and eastern New York. Information on the project is available at svhealthcare.org/vision2020.