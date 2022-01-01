BENNINGTON, Vt. — Allison M. Murphy has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Orthopedics and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Murphy holds a Master’s of Science degree in nursing from St. Joseph's College in Maine, a first-degree certification from the University of Rochester in New York and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the former Southern Vermont College. Murphy is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Murphy has worked at SVMC since October 2010. She started as a unit coordinator in the hospital’s inpatient units, and went on to become a medical-surgical nurse and an operating room nurse. She was a nominee for the organization’s teamwork award and for the Spirit of Magnet Award in 2019.