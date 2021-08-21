BENNINGTON, Vt. — Martin Mahoney, director of operations and collections at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, has been appointed executive director of the Bennington Museum.
Mahoney, hired after a nationwide search, will assume his new duties in Bennington on Sept. 8.
At the Rockwell Museum, Mahoney was responsible for managing the museum’s national and international traveling and on-site exhibitions, as well as supervising registration, collections, facility operations and security departments. He also is a member of the museum’s executive team.
Mahoney, a member of the Berkshire chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club, has served as the chapter vice chair and chair, and previously has sat on the boards of the Williamstown Art Conservation Center, as well as the Massachusetts Art Commission at the Statehouse.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Castleton University in Vermont, a master’s degree in public history from the State University of New York-Albany and an MBA from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.