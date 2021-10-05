WILLIAMSTOWN — The Berkshires’ Academy for Advanced Musical Studies has added a new board of directors. Edward “Ted” Wesley has been named as president, Michelle Daunais as secretary and Maria Isotti as treasurer.
Richard Boulger, founder, executive and artistic director of the nonprofit, is pleased with the new leadership change.
"I could not be more thrilled to have a new board that is impassioned and truly understands the value, mission, and importance of BAAMS," he said. "Having a board that brings the same level of heart and commitment as our faculty is truly inspirational."