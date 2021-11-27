PITTSFIELD — Dr. Shahana Muthirikkulam has joined the CHP Neighborhood Dental Center's staff in Pittsfield.
Muthirikkulam first practiced general dentistry in India, at clinic settings in Bangalore, Karnataka and Manjeri, Kerala. She completed her general practice dental residency at Berkshire Medical Center's residency program, based at CHP Neighborhood Dental. She also has served at Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires in Great Barrington.
Muthirikkulam earned her dental surgery degree from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bangalore, with academic distinction.
The Berkshire resident enjoys baking, hiking, reading and traveling.