PITTSFIELD — Melissa Helm has been named executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County.
Helm previously served as partnerships and community engagement manager at the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge. She also is president of the board of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention and chair of the Berkshire County Walk to Fight Suicide.
NAMI Berkshire County is seeking a treasurer with experience in QuickBooks. Those interested in the position can contact NAMI Berkshire County at namibc@namibc.org.