NAMI accepting award nominees ahead of annual meeting

PITTSFIELD — National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County will hold its annual meeting and awards dinner Sept. 27 at Hotel on North’s Shire Hall.
The event will celebrate NAMI BC’s 38 years of providing mental health support, education and advocacy throughout Berkshire County and recognize five award winners for their outstanding support of mental health.
The nonprofit is actively seeking nominations for two award categories: the Eunice E. Zorbo Citizen of the Year Award and the Silver Ribbon Award.
The Eunice E Zorbo award recognizes someone who has shown an understanding of mental illnesses and advocates for improvement in treatment of those who live with mental illnesses and their caregivers. The Silver Ribbon Award recognizes an outstanding advocate in the mental health field.
Nominations are now being accepted at namibc.org/event/2022-annual-meeting/. Information: Executive Director Melissa Helm, at namibc@namibc.org or 413-445-1136.