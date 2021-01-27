PITTSFIELD —The Berkshire Natural Resources Council has been named the first-place regional winner of the 2020 International Best Brochure Competition for its “Go Wild Explore Nature in the Berkshires” brochure.
Berkshire Brochure Display of Stockbridge presented the award to the council on behalf of the International Association of Visitor Information Providers on Thursday.
From a possible field of over 19,000 brochures, representing the collective client base of the association membership, nominees were narrowed to a list of 63. The judges were industry professionals representing brochure-distribution and display companies from across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Bali, Mexico and South Africa.
To see the winning brochure, visit Visitortips.com, Berkshire Brochure Display’s virtual brochure display site.