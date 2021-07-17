Scott A. Kingsley has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of NBT Bancorp, NBT Bank’s holding company. He will join NBT’s executive management team and be based at the company’s headquarters in Norwich, N.Y.
Kingsley brings 35 years of experience to his new position, including 16 as a member of the leadership team at Community Bank System, where he served as chief operating officer and, before that, as chief financial officer.
He started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers before joining the Carlisle Cos.
Kingsley, a certified public accountant, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clarkson University.
NBT operates five branches in the Berkshires.