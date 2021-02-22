NBT Bank is accepting applications for its Management Development Program, which prepares participating associates to assume midlevel professional roles inside NBT at the completion of a 12-month training process.
The program’s goal is to provide participants with a broad knowledge of the business of banking, and develop leaders in the company across all divisions and locations.
Qualified candidates will hold a bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, economics, business administration or a related degree with previous work and volunteer experience desired.
NBT Bank, based in Norwich, N.Y., has five branches in the Berkshires.
Information: nbtbank.com/Careers.