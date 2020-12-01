Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

NBT Bank has contributed $15,000 to 12 Berkshire community organizations. They are: 

Berkshire Housing Development Corp.; Civitan Club of the Berkshires; Elizabeth Freeman Center; 1Berkshire Youth Leadership Program; Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County; Lee Youth Association; Hillcrest Educational Centers; Community Health Programs; Roots Teen Center; MS Support Foundation; Berkshire County Arc; and Lee Food Pantry.

Bank officials recently presented the donations to the organizations across the county while observing proper social distancing protocols.

