NBT Bank has funded over 6,000 loans exceeding $830 million in relief since the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program opened last year. That total includes $285 million secured through 3,000 loans in 2021. The bank’s average-size PPP loan in the most recent round of funding was $94,000. In total, NBT’s loans support organizations that employ 96,000 workers.
The organizations include numerous main street retailers and minority and women-owned businesses, as well as rural hospitals and nursing homes, human and family services organizations, farms and other agricultural businesses, educational institutions, manufacturers, restaurants, contractors and construction businesses.
Based in Norwich, N.Y., NBT operates two branches in Pittsfield and single branches in Great Barrington, Lee and North Adams.