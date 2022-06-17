NBT Bank names Karen Sastri as first full-time chief diversity officer

Karen Sastri has been named chief diversity officer of NBT Bank, marking the first time that the bank has designated this position on a full-time basis.
In this role, Sastri will provide continuity for NBT’s established diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and will work with leadership to establish new programs and best practices, focusing on recruitment, retention and development.
Sastri joined NBT Bank in 1996 and has extensive experience in training and development and employee relations. She earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Albany and holds a strategic human resources business partner certification. Sastri is active in the community, serving as a board member for the Chenango United Way in New York and Dollars for Scholars, as well as a member of the Norwich, N.Y., Boys Soccer Boosters. She also previously served on the board of directors for the United Way of New York state.
Based in Norwich, N.Y., NBT Bank operates five branches in the Berkshires.