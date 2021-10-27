NBT Bank’s holding company reported net income of $37.4 million, or 86 cents per diluted common share, during the third quarter, the three-month period that ended Sept. 30.
Net income increased $2.3 million from the third quarter of 2020, primarily because of changes in the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. But, net income decreased $2.9 million from the previous quarter, primarily because of a lower net benefit from provision for loan losses and slightly higher noninterest expense, partly offset by higher noninterest income. The third-quarter 2020 provision for loan losses was $3.3 million, compared with the third-quarter 2021 provision release of $3.3 million.
Pre-provision net revenue for the third quarter was $47.4 million, compared with $49 million in the previous quarter and $49.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Income from Paycheck Protection Program loans decreased $1.9 million and $1.8 million from the previous quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
NBT Bank, based in Norwich, N.Y., operates five branches in Berkshire County.