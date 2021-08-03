NBT Bank’s holding company posted net income of $40.3 million, or 92 cents per diluted share, for the three-month period that ended June 30.
Net income increased $15.6 million from the same time period last year, primarily because of the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses in 2020, which resulted in a second-quarter 2020 provision for loan losses of $18.8 million.
The bank’s quarterly dividend is 28 cents per share, a 3.7 percent increase.
NBT Bank, based in Norwich, N.Y., operates five branches in Berkshire County.