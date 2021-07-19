NBT Bank has been selected for Forbes’ list of America’s Best-In-State Banks in 2021. The Norwich, N.Y.-based financial institution was named the top-ranked national bank in New York state.
NBT operates five branches in the Berkshires.
Forbes identified America’s Best-In-State Banks for 2021 based on an independent survey of about 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or had checking accounts.
Survey participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.