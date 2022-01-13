NBT Bank is launching a new banking tool known as the NBT iSelect Account, which offers customers throughout the Northeast who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable, and truly useful mainstream banking product.
The new account is certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards for 2021-2022.
The account contains no monthly charges for maintenance, inactivity or dormancy, no overdraft fees and no minimum balance requirement. NBT iSelect Account holders will also have access to an NBT Bank debit card and digital banking services. Based in Norwich, N.Y., NBT Bank operates five branches in the Berkshires. Information: www.nbtbank.com.