NBT Bancorp Inc., NBT Bank’s holding company, has reported net income for the year ended Dec. 31 as $154.9 million, a 48.4 percent increase from calendar year 2020.
The increase primarily is due to changes in the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31 was $3.54, compared with $2.37 for the previous year.
Pre-provision net revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was $195.3 million, compared with $193.4 million for the previous year.
The increase in pre-provision net revenue from the previous year reflected higher net interest income and higher noninterest income partly offset by higher noninterest expenses. Income from Paycheck Protection Program loans increased $7.1 million from the previous year.
Net income for the three months that ended Dec. 31 was $37.3 million, or 86 cents per diluted common share.
NBT Bank, based in Norwich, N.Y., operates five branches in Berkshire County.