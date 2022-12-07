NBT, Salisbury Bancorp reach agreement to merge

Two banks based outside of the Berkshires that operate eight branches within the county plan to merge.
Salisbury Bancorp Inc. of Lakeville, Conn., and NBT Bancorp Inc. of Norwich, N.Y., have reached an agreement under which Salisbury will merge into NBT.
Salisbury operates three branches in the Berkshires with 14 employees, while NBT has five branches with 21 employees.
NBT is expected to accept all of Salisbury Bancorp's "customer facing" employees, according to Florence Doller, NBT's director of corporate communications.
The deal is valued at $204 million and subject to regulatory approvals. It must secure the approval of Salisbury Bank's shareholders. It has been approved by each company's board and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.
Salisbury Bank and Trust offices will become NBT Bank, N.A. locations. NBT intends to establish a regional operations center in Lakeville. The merger agreement provides for one director from Salisbury to be added to NBT's board of directors. Rick Cantele, Salisbury's president and CEO, will become a member of NBT's executive team.
Both banks have offices in Great Barrington. Salisbury Bank's other Berkshire branches are in Sheffield and South Egremont. NBT also operates two branches in Pittsfield and single offices in Lee and North Adams.
Salisbury Bancorp had assets of $1.51 billion, deposits of $1.33 billion and net loans of $1.18 billion as of Sept. 30. Its subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Co., operates 14 offices in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. The bank's roots date back to 1848.
NBT Bancorp is a financial holding company whose subsidiary, NBT Bank, operates 140 branches in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Under the merger agreement, each outstanding share of Salisbury common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock upon completion of the merger, which equates to a value of $35 per Salisbury share and based on NBT’s average closing stock price of $46.98 for the 10-day trading period ending on Nov. 29.
NBT's conference call to discuss the merger is available online at the company's event calendar page.