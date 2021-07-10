PITTSFIELD — Gary Lavariere has been promoted from director of audience and digital innovation to chief revenue officer at New England Newspapers Inc.
In his new role, the North Adams native will oversee revenue operations, finance, advertising sales and subscription management.
"I'm grateful for this opportunity," Lavariere said. "I look forward to leading our subscriber management and advertising solutions."
Lavariere started his career at NENI in 2016, as a sales manager, before working as director of sales and marketing for the Review-Journal in Las Vegas from August 2018 to December 2019. He returned to NENI in 2019, to join the executive team.
"Gary and I came to NENI about the same time, and I have been impressed with his drive, enthusiasm and ability to get the job done, and get it done well," said Fredric D. Rutberg, NENI president and publisher. "I am grateful to him for accepting this position, which will challenge him in ways he has not been challenged before."
Lavariere holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.