SPRINGFIELD — New England Public Media has launched a six-stop listening tour throughout western New England that will include a stop in Pittsfield on Aug. 2. The event will take place between 6-7:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Museum. The tour is being held to solicit listener input, and NEPM staff will be at the event.
The event is free and open to the public with food and drink and a raffle for a door prize at each location. Residents can visit nepm.org/listeningtour to see the full schedule and sign up for the event closest to them. A RSVP in advance is helpful but not required.
The Listening Tour builds on a series of virtual focus groups that NEPM conducted earlier in the summer. The virtual and in-person events will be accompanied by a survey of residents in the NEPM audience area.
The findings from the Listening Tour will be used to inform NEPM’s programming and public outreach going forward.
The other tour stops will be in Northampton on July 20; Greenfield on July 26; Westfield on July 27; Springfield on Aug. 1; and Hartford, Conn., on Aug. 3.